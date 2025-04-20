Political Tensions Soar: BJP Attacks Mamata Over Murshidabad Violence
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh praised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting violence-hit Murshidabad, while sharply criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's handling of the situation. Ghosh warned that continued failure to manage law and order could lead to the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in parts of the state.
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has lauded West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to the violence-stricken Murshidabad district, expressing appreciation for his direct engagement with victims. However, Ghosh did not spare words in criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for alleged government apathy and mishandling of the crisis.
Ghosh accused Banerjee's administration of negligence and warned that should the law and order situation deteriorate further, parts of the state might see the enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. He alleged that individuals from Banerjee's camp incited the violence and called for arrests and a National Investigation Agency probe.
The chaos erupted amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, with casualties and displaced families seeking refuge in neighboring areas. The situation remains tense as reports of state obstruction and media restrictions surface, along with escalating demonstrations in nearby districts.
