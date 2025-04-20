Zelenskiy Urges Hope Amid Easter Ceasefire Turmoil
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy encouraged Ukrainians to maintain hope for peace amid ongoing wartime challenges. Speaking from Saint Sophia Cathedral on Easter, he shared a message of faith amid a one-day ceasefire announced by Russia. Zelenskiy remained skeptical as hostilities appeared to persist overnight.
On Easter Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called upon Ukrainians to retain hope for peace as they navigate the arduous circumstances of war, ongoing for 1,152 days. Clad in a traditional Ukrainian vyshyvanka shirt, Zelenskiy delivered his poignant message in front of Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral.
In his address, Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish descent, emphasized unity and resilience. He expressed confidence in Ukrainians, stating, "Faith exists in each other," while cautioning that Russian President Putin's declared ceasefire seemed insincere amidst overnight conflicts.
Despite the temporary ceasefire, Zelenskiy reinforced his message of determination, envisioning a peaceful future and a united Ukraine, promising that the "day of life and peace" would indeed dawn.
