Pope Francis Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Easter Message

In an Easter message read by an aide, Pope Francis, still recovering from pneumonia, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Pope condemned the deplorable conditions in the Palestinian enclave and urged Hamas to release hostages, while also expressing concern about rising antisemitism globally.

Updated: 20-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:00 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis made a rare balcony appearance at St. Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday as his aide conveyed a potent message urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The pontiff, recovering from pneumonia, continues to limit his responsibilities on doctor's advice.

The Easter message repeated Pope Francis's view on the dire conditions within the Gaza Strip, calling it 'dramatic and deplorable.' He implored Hamas to free hostages and condemned the escalating instances of antisemitism across the globe.

Pope Francis, who met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance earlier, highlighted the pressing need for peace. His message came amidst rising tensions following the October Hamas-led attack in Israel. The Vatican emphasized that the U.S. VP meeting focused on exchanging Easter greetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

