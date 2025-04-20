Left Menu

Congress Demands BJP Expel MPs Over Supreme Court Criticism

The Congress criticized the BJP for disassociating itself from remarks made by its MPs against the Supreme Court and demanded the expulsion of those MPs. Congress accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming the party's silence reflects tacit support for the MPs' statements. BJP denied agreement with the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:23 IST
The Congress party has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its response to controversial statements made by its Members of Parliament (MPs) Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court. Congress termed BJP's distancing from the remarks as mere 'damage control' and demanded strong disciplinary action against the MPs.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, criticized the BJP's outgoing president for not addressing other similar instances of unacceptable remarks within the party. He accused the BJP of operating under a guise of 'political hypocrisy' and questioned why show-cause notices had not been issued to the MPs involved.

The BJP, led by President J P Nadda, has stated that the comments by Dubey and Sharma were personal views and not representative of the party's stance. Nadda emphasized the BJP's respect for the judiciary, warning members against future similar remarks. However, Congress continues to question the sincerity of BJP's denouncement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

