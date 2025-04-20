Congress Demands BJP Expel MPs Over Supreme Court Criticism

The Congress party has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its response to controversial statements made by its Members of Parliament (MPs) Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court. Congress termed BJP's distancing from the remarks as mere 'damage control' and demanded strong disciplinary action against the MPs.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, criticized the BJP's outgoing president for not addressing other similar instances of unacceptable remarks within the party. He accused the BJP of operating under a guise of 'political hypocrisy' and questioned why show-cause notices had not been issued to the MPs involved.

The BJP, led by President J P Nadda, has stated that the comments by Dubey and Sharma were personal views and not representative of the party's stance. Nadda emphasized the BJP's respect for the judiciary, warning members against future similar remarks. However, Congress continues to question the sincerity of BJP's denouncement.

(With inputs from agencies.)