Controversy Erupts Over Student's Sacred Thread at Karnataka CET

In a growing controversy, Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has fiercely condemned the alleged incident where student Suchivrat Kulkarni was compelled to remove his sacred thread, or Janeu, during the Karnataka CET exam on April 17. Maharaj criticized the Congress leadership, demanding apologies to Sanatan Dharma followers and the affected student.

Following the incident at Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College in Bidar, authorities suspended the principal, Dr. Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff member Satish Pawar. The drastic measure came after a swift response from the Bidar district officials, who took immediate action against the accused personnel.

Student Suchivrat Kulkarni expressed his ordeal with ANI, emphasizing his request for a re-examination. He recounted being denied entry to the exam due to his Janeu, leading to prolonged pleas before being forced to leave. His demand includes a government reevaluation of the exam setup or a scholarship seat at a government institution.

