Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's US Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of tarnishing India's image on foreign soil following his controversial comments in the US.

Gandhi, during an event in Boston, stated that the Election Commission was 'compromised,' citing irregularities in Maharashtra assembly elections. He suggested more votes were cast than there were eligible adults in the state, raising questions about the system's integrity.

Yadav called on the Congress party to rein in their leader's remarks, emphasizing the need for national leaders to avoid defaming the country's image abroad.

