Left Menu

Global Leaders Mourn Loss of Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican announced his death in a video statement, marking a significant moment for the global religious community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST
Global Leaders Mourn Loss of Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a poignant moment resonating across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences regarding the passing of Pope Francis, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Monday.

Pope Francis, hailed as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away, according to a video statement released by the Vatican.

The death of Pope Francis marks a monumental moment, leaving an indelible impact on the global religious landscape as leaders and followers unite in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025