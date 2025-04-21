Global Leaders Mourn Loss of Pope Francis

In a poignant moment resonating across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences regarding the passing of Pope Francis, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Monday.

Pope Francis, hailed as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away, according to a video statement released by the Vatican.

The death of Pope Francis marks a monumental moment, leaving an indelible impact on the global religious landscape as leaders and followers unite in mourning.

