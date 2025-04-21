Global Leaders Mourn Loss of Pope Francis
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican announced his death in a video statement, marking a significant moment for the global religious community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a poignant moment resonating across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences regarding the passing of Pope Francis, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Monday.
Pope Francis, hailed as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away, according to a video statement released by the Vatican.
The death of Pope Francis marks a monumental moment, leaving an indelible impact on the global religious landscape as leaders and followers unite in mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Mourning: Archbishop Poola Anthony Pays Tribute to Pope Francis
A Global Mourning: Pope Francis Leaves a Legacy of Humility and Reform
Global Mourning and Condolences Pour In for Pope Francis
Global Tensions: World Leaders in Tumultuous Talks Over Nuclear Deals and Conflicts
World Leaders Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis