BJP's 'Jalabhishek' Protest Shakes Latur

The BJP organized a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation over contaminated water supply issues. City president Devidas Kale criticized MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body for their inaction. A memorandum was also submitted to the LMC's water supply engineer.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation complex, highlighting grievances concerning the supply of contaminated water to local residents.
The BJP city president, Devidas Kale, pointed a finger at MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body, accusing them of failing to address the water crisis that plagues the citizens of Latur.
In a bid to prompt action, the party also submitted a memorandum to the LMC's water supply engineer, seeking urgent relief measures and solutions to the pressing water supply problems.
