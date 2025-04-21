Left Menu

BJP's 'Jalabhishek' Protest Shakes Latur

The BJP organized a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation over contaminated water supply issues. City president Devidas Kale criticized MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body for their inaction. A memorandum was also submitted to the LMC's water supply engineer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:15 IST
BJP's 'Jalabhishek' Protest Shakes Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation complex, highlighting grievances concerning the supply of contaminated water to local residents.

The BJP city president, Devidas Kale, pointed a finger at MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body, accusing them of failing to address the water crisis that plagues the citizens of Latur.

In a bid to prompt action, the party also submitted a memorandum to the LMC's water supply engineer, seeking urgent relief measures and solutions to the pressing water supply problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025