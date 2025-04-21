BJP's 'Jalabhishek' Protest Shakes Latur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a 'jalabhishek' protest at the Latur Municipal Corporation complex, highlighting grievances concerning the supply of contaminated water to local residents.

The BJP city president, Devidas Kale, pointed a finger at MLA Amit Deshmukh and the civic body, accusing them of failing to address the water crisis that plagues the citizens of Latur.

In a bid to prompt action, the party also submitted a memorandum to the LMC's water supply engineer, seeking urgent relief measures and solutions to the pressing water supply problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)