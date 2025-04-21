Left Menu

Remembering Tilakdhari Singh: A Political Legacy

Tilakdhari Singh, a former MP and senior Congress leader, passed away at 87 in Jharkhand. Known for his remarkable political journey, he served as a mukhiya before winning the Koderma Lok Sabha seat twice. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the political arena.

Tilakdhari Singh, a former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader, has passed away at the age of 87 in Jharkhand. Singh was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district of Giridih, where he succumbed to chronic illnesses, including diabetes, as confirmed by hospital officials.

The news of Singh's passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from political figures across party lines. Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh remembered Singh as a leader who was grounded and relatable to the people. Kamlesh remarked on Singh's journey from serving as a local mukhiya to securing electoral victories for the Congress in challenging circumstances.

Tilakdhari Singh's political career highlights include being elected as a Congress legislator in 1980 from the Dhanwar assembly and winning the Koderma Lok Sabha seat twice, in 1984 and 1999. His demise leaves a substantial void in the political landscape that, according to his peers, is irreplaceable.

