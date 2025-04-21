Diplomatic Detainment Drama: Bukele's Exchange Proposal

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele recently made headlines with a controversial proposal aimed at addressing concerns over detained Venezuelans. The president suggested an exchange of 252 Venezuelan nationals deported by the United States and currently imprisoned in El Salvador for political detainees in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government, however, swiftly dismissed the proposal.

Human rights groups and legal advocates in El Salvador have raised alarms about the conditions under which these Venezuelans were detained. Many contend that these individuals were unjustly incarcerated, denied due process, and not involved in criminal activities, contradicting the claims made by the authorities.

Among those highlighted are Rafael Tudares, linked to a prominent political figure, and Roland Carreno, a journalist with a history of contentious detentions. The plight of these detainees highlights ongoing tensions and political complexities between nations, amid accusations from Venezuela of espionage and conspiracy aimed at dissidents and opposition figures.

