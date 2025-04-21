Diplomatic Detainment Drama: Bukele's Exchange Proposal
El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele proposed a prisoner exchange deal involving 252 Venezuelans deported by the U.S. and detained in El Salvador, offering their return to Venezuela in exchange for political prisoners. Venezuela rejected the proposal. The detentions are criticized for lacking due process and being politically motivated.
- Country:
- Venezuela
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele recently made headlines with a controversial proposal aimed at addressing concerns over detained Venezuelans. The president suggested an exchange of 252 Venezuelan nationals deported by the United States and currently imprisoned in El Salvador for political detainees in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government, however, swiftly dismissed the proposal.
Human rights groups and legal advocates in El Salvador have raised alarms about the conditions under which these Venezuelans were detained. Many contend that these individuals were unjustly incarcerated, denied due process, and not involved in criminal activities, contradicting the claims made by the authorities.
Among those highlighted are Rafael Tudares, linked to a prominent political figure, and Roland Carreno, a journalist with a history of contentious detentions. The plight of these detainees highlights ongoing tensions and political complexities between nations, amid accusations from Venezuela of espionage and conspiracy aimed at dissidents and opposition figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bukele
- El Salvador
- Venezuela
- detainees
- exchange
- political prisoners
- lawyers
- rights
- opposition
- asylum
ALSO READ
Taiwan Central Bank Ready to Stabilize Currency Exchange
Dramatic Plunge at Pakistan Stock Exchange Amid Global Recession Fears
Government Excise Hike on Fuel Sparks Political Exchange
High-Stakes Swap: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange
High-Stakes Exchange: Russia and U.S. Swap Citizens in International Deal