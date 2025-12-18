India, Netherlands Reaffirm Defence Ties, Exchange Letter of Intent in Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Mr David Van Weel, in New Delhi on December 18, 2025, reaffirming the strong and steadily expanding defence partnership between India and the Netherlands. The meeting underscored the shared intent of both countries to further deepen defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of their broader Strategic Partnership.

During the discussions, the two Ministers reviewed a wide range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. They reiterated their commitment to enhancing military-to-military cooperation, while strengthening institutional linkages and collaboration between the armed forces of both nations.

The talks also highlighted the shared vision of India and the Netherlands for a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. Both sides emphasised the growing importance of closer defence engagement in the context of evolving regional and global security challenges. Particular focus was placed on connecting the defence industries of the two countries, especially in niche and emerging technologies, to unlock new opportunities for innovation and industrial collaboration.

In a significant step forward, a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation was exchanged between Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Ms Marisa Gerards, in the presence of the two Ministers. The Letter of Intent provides a formal framework to advance defence ties and reflects the shared ambition to move cooperation from dialogue to tangible outcomes.

Both countries expressed their intention to explore defence collaboration in identified areas of mutual interest through the development of a Defence Industrial Roadmap. This roadmap will focus on technology collaboration, co-production and co-development of defence platforms and equipment, aimed at strengthening industrial capabilities and supporting long-term strategic objectives.

Shri Rajnath Singh also highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands, noting that the large Indian diaspora in the Netherlands serves as a living bridge between the two nations. He said these close societal links continue to reinforce mutual trust and deepen the bonds of friendship, complementing the growing strategic and defence partnership.