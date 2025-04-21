Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Trump's Criticism of Fed Chair Shakes Investor Confidence

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday after President Trump's renewed criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns about the central bank's independence. Trump's comments fueled fears of monetary policy manipulation, destabilizing market confidence amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:17 IST
Market Turmoil: Trump's Criticism of Fed Chair Shakes Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indexes plummeted to their lowest in over a week following U.S. President Donald Trump's intensified criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump's remarks on Truth Social suggested an immediate interest rate cut to evade economic slowdown, amplifying doubts about the Federal Reserve's independence.

The criticism has exacerbated anxieties over the central bank's ability to form an independent monetary policy, crucial for investor confidence in U.S. markets, which is already shaky due to trade tariffs. The S&P 500 fell by 3.13%, the Nasdaq Composite by 3.42%, and the Dow Jones by 2.94% during thin trading caused by the Easter holiday.

Financial experts like Jack Ablin of Cresset Capital and Jamie Cox of Harris Financial Group express concerns over possible rate cuts amidst rising inflation and stalled trade negotiations, emphasizing potential overvaluation and significant equity vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025