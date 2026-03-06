Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses Iran, oil markets, promised EU credit with Italian PM

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:00 IST
Ukrainian ​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Thursday ​he had discussed the ‌conflict around Iran, oil markets and a promised EU credit to ‌Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister ‌Giorgia Meloni. "Discussed with the President of the Council of ⁠Ministers ​of Italy ⁠Giorgia Meloni the situation around ⁠Iran and the challenges in the ​oil and fuel market due ⁠to the actions of ⁠the Iranian ​regime," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Also discussed, he ⁠said, was a promised 90 ⁠billion ⁠euro ($104 billion) European Union aid package being ‌blocked ‌by Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

