Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses Iran, oil markets, promised EU credit with Italian PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed the conflict around Iran, oil markets and a promised EU credit to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "Discussed with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni the situation around Iran and the challenges in the oil and fuel market due to the actions of the Iranian regime," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
Also discussed, he said, was a promised 90 billion euro ($104 billion) European Union aid package being blocked by Hungary.
