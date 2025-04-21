Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Humble Final Resting Place

In his final testament, Pope Francis expressed his wish to be buried at Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major, differing from many pontiffs who chose St. Peter's Basilica. The testament was released following his death at age 88, detailing a simple burial with his name inscribed in Latin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:45 IST
Pope Francis, in a remarkable deviation from tradition, has opted for a simpler final resting place at Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major rather than the traditional St. Peter's Basilica. This wish was confirmed in his final testament, made public shortly after his death at the age of 88.

The Vatican, acting promptly, released the document that specifies the pontiff's desire for an unadorned burial site, save for the inscription of his papal name, Franciscus, in Latin. This request underscores his humility and connection with the people.

The choice marks a significant shift and highlights Pope Francis's lasting impact as a leader who prioritized modesty and inclusivity within the church. His passing and these last wishes have already begun to spark conversations across global religious communities.

