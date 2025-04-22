Deportation Debate: Venezuelan Migrants and the Alien Enemies Act

A federal judge has expressed doubts over the adequacy of the Trump administration's deportation notices for Venezuelan migrants held under a wartime law. The judge noted the absence of mention about habeas corpus, a fundamental legal right allowing detainees to challenge their detention.

The Supreme Court recently blocked certain deportations while lawyers continue to argue that migrants should receive 30 days' notice before removal. This follows the administration's action under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, used historically to deport people of particular nationalities during conflict times.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports and legal challenges continue over the treatment and deportation of Venezuelan migrants, including allegations that some were wrongfully associated with gang activities and denied due process. Advocates and officials remain locked in legal battles, with implications for U.S. domestic and immigration policy.

