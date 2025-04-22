Trump's Approval Dips Amid Power Expansion Concerns

President Donald Trump's public approval rating has decreased to its lowest point since he resumed office, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Monday. This comes amid rising concerns among Americans about his attempts to widen his influence and control.

The survey, which spanned six days, revealed that only 42% of respondents approved of Trump's leadership, a drop from the 43% recorded three weeks earlier, and significantly lower than the 47% approval seen after his inauguration. His tenure thus far has surprised political adversaries, as he aggressively signed executive orders to extend his control over government bodies and institutions including universities and law firms.

The poll's findings indicate that many Americans are uneasy with Trump's punitive measures against universities he perceives as overly liberal. Additionally, there's discomfort with his self-appointment as board chair of a crucial cultural center in Washington. On governance matters such as university funding, national culture, and international reputation, a majority of respondents expressed disapproval of Trump's stance and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)