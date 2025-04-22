Crackdown Continues: China's Arrest of Top Anti-Graft Official

China has made a notable arrest in its ongoing anti-corruption campaign, with Li Gang, a former senior anti-graft official, being taken into custody on suspicion of bribery.

Li was once at the helm of the discipline inspection and supervision team within the Chinese Communist Party's organization department. This department plays a crucial role in assigning roles to party members.

In recent years, President Xi Jinping has intensified efforts to root out corruption, terming it the biggest threat to the party. This drive has seen probes into high-profile figures, including a deputy central bank governor and a top-ranking military official.

(With inputs from agencies.)