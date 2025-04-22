Trump's Dual Endorsement Shakes Up Arizona GOP Governor Race

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump has extended his endorsement to US Representative Andy Biggs for next year's Republican primary for Arizona governor. This latest endorsement accompanies his previous support for housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson, adding another layer of intrigue to the state's political landscape.

Trump's backing of Robson late last year caused friction among his hardline supporters in Arizona, who favor a candidate more closely aligned with his 'Make America Great Again' agenda. Robson was previously aligned with Arizona's traditional Republican base, campaigning alongside figures like former Governor Doug Ducey and Mike Pence. Recognizing the need for a shift, she has aligned herself more closely with Trump this time around.

On the other hand, Biggs—known for his staunch support of Trump and for challenging party leadership—represents a candidate rooted firmly in Trump's movement. The dual endorsement has sparked debate within the party, questioning the viability of Robson's candidacy. The Democratic Governors Association views this as a significant setback for Robson, who faces serious opposition in the GOP primary.

(With inputs from agencies.)