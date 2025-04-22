Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Ground Zero Assessment Post-Cloudburst Calamity

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits landslide and cloudburst-hit areas to assess damage. Accompanied by officials, he interacted with affected families and pledged government support. The calamity caused loss of life and significant infrastructure damage, prompting ongoing relief operations to restore normalcy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:42 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has undertaken an on-ground assessment of the devastation left in the wake of recent cloudbursts and landslides, meeting with affected families directly.

This marks his second visit to the disaster-struck regions, specifically targeting the Maroog-Kela Morh stretch that's paralyzed the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Abdullah, guided by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, evaluated the situation along with Council Chairperson Shamshad Shan and MLA Sajad Shaheen.

Expressing deep condolences, Abdullah assured government support for victims amid ongoing operations by the PWD, BRO, and other rescue units. Despite being the third day since the disaster, teams remain focused on clearing debris and resuming essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

