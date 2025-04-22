Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Ballet: Balancing Ties with the Vatican Amidst Pope Francis' Funeral

China expresses condolences over Pope Francis' passing, while maintaining diplomatic communications with the Vatican. Although the two renewed their bishop appointment agreement, no details were shared about China's representation at the funeral. Taiwan hopes to maintain its diplomatic presence at the event, reflecting ongoing Vatican-Taiwan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:11 IST
China has offered its condolences for the death of Pope Francis but remains tight-lipped about its representation at the upcoming papal funeral. Diplomatic ties with the Vatican have been strengthening, marked by a renewed agreement on bishop appointments in China, yet the agreement has faced criticism.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry emphasized the constructive exchanges between Beijing and the Vatican, although he provided no hint of who might attend the funeral from China. Meanwhile, Taiwan, which has official relations with the Vatican, is keen on participating in the funeral and maintaining diplomatic ties.

Despite historic tensions and criticism from conservative Catholics over the bishop agreement, Beijing's smooth implementation of the accord suggests a careful diplomatic dance in balancing its interests with those of religious alignment and international relations.

