During his visit to Jaipur, India, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stressed the importance of bolstering ties between the United States and India, focusing on energy and defense sectors. He asserted that successful collaboration between the two nations could lead to a prosperous and peaceful 21st century.

Vance also lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that the strong progress made during their recent meeting laid the groundwork for meaningful trade discussions. This visit highlights the strategic importance of strengthening partnerships and finalizing a trade pact between the two countries before the expiration of the current tariff pause.

As India strives to secure a trade deal with the U.S., the largest partner in its trade portfolio, Vance's visit underscores the mutual benefits such a partnership would offer. The roadmap established by both leaders signals a concrete step towards a comprehensive agreement, emphasizing the robust negotiating skills of Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)