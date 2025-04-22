Left Menu

Terror in Pahalgam: Tourist Tragedy

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, injured at least 12 tourists visiting the Baisaran meadow. Unidentified gunmen targeted the group, prompting swift evacuation efforts involving local ponies and a chopper. The attack comes amid increased tourism and ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, left at least 12 tourists injured on Tuesday, officials reported.

Gunmen opened fire at tourists in the Baisaran meadow, only accessible by foot or pony, sparking chaos and resulting in multiple injuries, according to eyewitness accounts.

Authorities swiftly responded with evacuation measures, including chopper assistance and local efforts. The attack coincides with rising tourism in the area and precedes the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, raising security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

