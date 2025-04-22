Terror in Pahalgam: Tourist Tragedy

A shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, left at least 12 tourists injured on Tuesday, officials reported.

Gunmen opened fire at tourists in the Baisaran meadow, only accessible by foot or pony, sparking chaos and resulting in multiple injuries, according to eyewitness accounts.

Authorities swiftly responded with evacuation measures, including chopper assistance and local efforts. The attack coincides with rising tourism in the area and precedes the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, raising security concerns.

