Landmark Ruling Redefines 'Woman' Under Equality Laws

The UK Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling, defining 'woman' under equality laws to be based on biological sex. The decision is expected to provide much-needed clarity in shaping gender policies, according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as it resolves legal ambiguities around single-sex services.

Despite the ruling being welcomed by some, particularly those advocating for the rights of biological women, trans rights campaigners have raised concerns. They argue that the decision could negatively impact trans individuals by potentially excluding them from certain societal services and spaces.

In light of the ruling, public bodies, including health services, must review their policies on single-sex spaces. The Equality and Human Rights Commission plans to issue additional guidance and a statutory code of practice to ensure all services remain safe and appropriate for access.

(With inputs from agencies.)