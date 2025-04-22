Left Menu

Landmark Ruling Redefines 'Woman' Under Equality Laws

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the legal definition of 'woman' under equality laws should be based on biological sex. This decision, welcomed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to provide clarity in gender policies. The ruling is praised by some but criticized by trans rights campaigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:52 IST
Landmark Ruling Redefines 'Woman' Under Equality Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling, defining 'woman' under equality laws to be based on biological sex. The decision is expected to provide much-needed clarity in shaping gender policies, according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as it resolves legal ambiguities around single-sex services.

Despite the ruling being welcomed by some, particularly those advocating for the rights of biological women, trans rights campaigners have raised concerns. They argue that the decision could negatively impact trans individuals by potentially excluding them from certain societal services and spaces.

In light of the ruling, public bodies, including health services, must review their policies on single-sex spaces. The Equality and Human Rights Commission plans to issue additional guidance and a statutory code of practice to ensure all services remain safe and appropriate for access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025