Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic Divide: A Clash of Ideologies
Pope Francis' 2015 visit to the U.S. sparked hopes for a new era in the church. However, the past decade saw an ideological clash between conservative U.S. Catholics and the Pope. Despite Francis' modernization efforts, his views often conflicted with U.S. church leaders, highlighting a growing conservative influence.
When Pope Francis visited the United States in 2015, crowds filled the streets of New York, Washington, and Philadelphia, anticipating a new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church. Instead, the following years witnessed a rising conservative influence clashing with Francis over issues like immigration and climate change.
By 2024, the Pope's favorability among U.S. Catholics dipped to 75%, down from 90% in 2015. The conservative wave gained momentum with support for Donald Trump in the recent elections, despite his policies conflicting with Francis' values. This rift led to tensions between the Vatican and the White House.
Despite the discord, some U.S. Catholics admire Francis for his progressive stance on modernization. However, traditionalist movements within the church have expanded their reach, underscoring the ideological divide that remains as the church looks to the future after Francis' death at 88.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Pioneering Climate Change Station: A Himalayan Milestone
Bamboo Cultivation: The Green Solution to Climate Change Advocated by Maharashtra's Pasha Patel
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
Europe Faces Severe Flood Crisis Amidst Climate Change Challenges
Addressing Africa's Workforce Challenges Amid Climate Change: Strategies for a Just Transition