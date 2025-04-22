Left Menu

Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic Divide: A Clash of Ideologies

Pope Francis' 2015 visit to the U.S. sparked hopes for a new era in the church. However, the past decade saw an ideological clash between conservative U.S. Catholics and the Pope. Despite Francis' modernization efforts, his views often conflicted with U.S. church leaders, highlighting a growing conservative influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:30 IST
Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic Divide: A Clash of Ideologies
Pope Francis

When Pope Francis visited the United States in 2015, crowds filled the streets of New York, Washington, and Philadelphia, anticipating a new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church. Instead, the following years witnessed a rising conservative influence clashing with Francis over issues like immigration and climate change.

By 2024, the Pope's favorability among U.S. Catholics dipped to 75%, down from 90% in 2015. The conservative wave gained momentum with support for Donald Trump in the recent elections, despite his policies conflicting with Francis' values. This rift led to tensions between the Vatican and the White House.

Despite the discord, some U.S. Catholics admire Francis for his progressive stance on modernization. However, traditionalist movements within the church have expanded their reach, underscoring the ideological divide that remains as the church looks to the future after Francis' death at 88.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025