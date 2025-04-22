Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic Divide: A Clash of Ideologies

When Pope Francis visited the United States in 2015, crowds filled the streets of New York, Washington, and Philadelphia, anticipating a new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church. Instead, the following years witnessed a rising conservative influence clashing with Francis over issues like immigration and climate change.

By 2024, the Pope's favorability among U.S. Catholics dipped to 75%, down from 90% in 2015. The conservative wave gained momentum with support for Donald Trump in the recent elections, despite his policies conflicting with Francis' values. This rift led to tensions between the Vatican and the White House.

Despite the discord, some U.S. Catholics admire Francis for his progressive stance on modernization. However, traditionalist movements within the church have expanded their reach, underscoring the ideological divide that remains as the church looks to the future after Francis' death at 88.

