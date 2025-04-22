Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot denounced the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. They expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Several were killed and at least 20 were injured during the incident.
On Tuesday, a terrorist attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong condemnation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot. The assailants opened fire on tourists at Baisaran Valley, resulting in several deaths and injuries.
Chief Minister Sharma branded the attack as cowardly, expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing a swift recovery for those injured in this tragic event.
Echoing these sentiments, former CM Ashok Gehlot affirmed the nation's solidarity against terrorism, extending profound sympathies to the victims and their families and hoping for the quick healing of the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
