Tragedy Strikes in Pahalgam: Deadliest Terror Attack Since 2019

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 tourists dead, marking the deadliest incident in the region since 2019. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren dubbed the attack as inhumane and shocking, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing for the injured's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:02 IST
A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, marking the deadliest occurrence in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The attack took place when armed terrorists opened fire on visitors at Baisaran, a popular attraction.

Leaders such as Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed their condemnation, labeling the incident as 'inhumane' and 'shocking.' The officials extended their condolences, offering thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families and wishes for a swift recovery for the injured victims.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the magnitude of the attack, describing it as unprecedented in recent years. Baisaran, known as 'mini Switzerland' due to its scenic beauty, became a site of tragedy as tourists became victims during typical leisure activities in the lush, secluded meadow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

