Diplomatic Ties Strengthen: Iran's Araqchi to Visit China

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, will visit China on April 23 to discuss bilateral relations and issues of international concern. The visit is significant for building political trust between Iran and China. Araqchi will consult with senior Chinese officials, emphasizing both nations’ commitment to enhancing mutual interests.

In a move that underscores the strengthening diplomatic ties between Iran and China, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi is set to visit China on April 23. This announcement was made by China's foreign ministry as both nations aim to discuss bilateral relations and pressing international issues.

Addressing reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted the visit's importance in fostering deeper political trust. The announcement coincides with preparations for the third round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for the upcoming Saturday in Oman.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the continued high-level consultations between Iran and China reflect a mutual determination to strengthen relations across various sectors. Araqchi's visit will involve consultations with senior Chinese officials to solidify this commitment.

