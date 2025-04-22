PM Modi Rushes Back to India Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is swiftly returning to India following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, in the deadliest incident in the region since 2019. Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia, cut his visit short to address the situation at home.

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town when terrorists opened fire, causing a significant number of casualties, including two foreigners. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as unprecedented in its scale against civilians in recent years.

In response, Modi condemned the violence, vowing justice for the victims and asserting that the perpetrators' agenda would fail. He promised that India's resolve against terrorism would only grow stronger. Modi is expected to arrive back in India in the early hours of Wednesday.

