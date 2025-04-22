Left Menu

Trump's 'America First' Overhaul: Reshaping the State Department

President Donald Trump's administration is proposing a significant reorganization of the U.S. State Department to align with the 'America First' policy, eliminating over 100 offices including those focused on war crimes and rights advocacy. The plan aims to streamline operations, cut staff, and remove structures not aligned with national interests.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled plans for a sweeping reorganization of the U.S. State Department, aiming to align the agency more closely with the 'America First' agenda. The proposed changes, which have been shared with Congress, involve shutting down more than 100 offices.

This initiative includes eliminating 132 of the department's 734 bureaus and offices, according to an internal memo. The plan is poised to result in significant staff reductions, with reports suggesting an additional 700 positions could be cut. An internal task force is working on detailed plans for the reorganization, set to be finalized by July 1.

The revamp is part of a broader political push led by Trump and his adviser Elon Musk to reduce federal government size, arguing taxpayer money is being misused. Critics, however, warn that the restructuring might cripple essential functions, with concerns about U.S. global standing as China and Russia grow more assertive.

