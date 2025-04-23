Trump Calls for Clear Crypto Rules

In a bid to stabilize the evolving cryptocurrency sector, U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of regulatory certainty. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump called on newly appointed SEC Chairman Paul Atkins to spearhead efforts in providing clear rules and guidelines for the industry.

Addressing the urgency felt by crypto innovators for clear-cut regulations, Trump described Atkins as the 'perfect man' for this critical task. With Atkins in the pivotal role, there are expectations for a more structured regulatory environment that matches the rapid pace of crypto advancements.

As cryptocurrencies continue to gain prominence, the administration aims to foster a stable environment that encourages innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)