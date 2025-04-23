Left Menu

Trump Calls for Clear Crypto Rules

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted the need for regulatory certainty in the crypto industry during Paul Atkins' swearing-in as SEC Chairman. Trump emphasized Atkins as the ideal leader to establish clear rules as crypto innovators seek regulatory guidance. The move aims to stabilize the crypto sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:50 IST
Trump Calls for Clear Crypto Rules
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to stabilize the evolving cryptocurrency sector, U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the importance of regulatory certainty. Speaking on Tuesday, Trump called on newly appointed SEC Chairman Paul Atkins to spearhead efforts in providing clear rules and guidelines for the industry.

Addressing the urgency felt by crypto innovators for clear-cut regulations, Trump described Atkins as the 'perfect man' for this critical task. With Atkins in the pivotal role, there are expectations for a more structured regulatory environment that matches the rapid pace of crypto advancements.

As cryptocurrencies continue to gain prominence, the administration aims to foster a stable environment that encourages innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025