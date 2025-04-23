Marco Rubio's Upcoming Diplomacy: Strengthening U.S.-UK Ties
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit the United Kingdom soon after postponing a trip to London. Rubio aims to engage in talks with his UK counterpart, focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine, expressing enthusiasm for the meetings with British and Ukrainian officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 04:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to visit the United Kingdom in the coming months, following a postponed trip to London.
Rubio cited ongoing discussions about the Ukraine crisis as a key priority during his future visit.
Following a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio thanked the UK for accommodating a U.S. delegation, stressing the importance of engaging in detailed discussions about the war in Ukraine with both UK and Ukrainian partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement