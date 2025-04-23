Marco Rubio's Upcoming Diplomacy: Strengthening U.S.-UK Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to visit the United Kingdom in the coming months, following a postponed trip to London.

Rubio cited ongoing discussions about the Ukraine crisis as a key priority during his future visit.

Following a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio thanked the UK for accommodating a U.S. delegation, stressing the importance of engaging in detailed discussions about the war in Ukraine with both UK and Ukrainian partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)