Rahul Gandhi Calls for Justice and Accountability Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Rahul Gandhi called on key figures to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for justice for victims' families. The Congress urged government accountability and an all-party meeting to address the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 deaths at a popular tourist site.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reached out to key political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress' local unit president Tariq Karra, to gather insights on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Gandhi emphasized the imperative for justice for the bereaved families, insisting on full support. Simultaneously, Congress criticized the government's "hollow claims" about normalcy in the region and advocated for an all-party meeting to foster political unity and confidence.
The Pahalgam attack, which tragically led to the loss of at least 26 lives and multiple injuries, has been denounced as a severe blot on humanity, with the call for swift government accountability to prevent future incidents. Gandhi extended condolences to victims' families and urged concrete steps to curb terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
