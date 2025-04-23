Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Justice and Accountability Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Rahul Gandhi called on key figures to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need for justice for victims' families. The Congress urged government accountability and an all-party meeting to address the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 deaths at a popular tourist site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Justice and Accountability Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reached out to key political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress' local unit president Tariq Karra, to gather insights on the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Gandhi emphasized the imperative for justice for the bereaved families, insisting on full support. Simultaneously, Congress criticized the government's "hollow claims" about normalcy in the region and advocated for an all-party meeting to foster political unity and confidence.

The Pahalgam attack, which tragically led to the loss of at least 26 lives and multiple injuries, has been denounced as a severe blot on humanity, with the call for swift government accountability to prevent future incidents. Gandhi extended condolences to victims' families and urged concrete steps to curb terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025