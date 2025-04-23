Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir United in Silence: Honoring Pahalgam Attack Victims

Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will honor the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack with a two-minute silence. The tribute, ordered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, underscores the state's solidarity with the victims, mostly tourists, killed at Baisaran meadows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:39 IST
Jammu and Kashmir United in Silence: Honoring Pahalgam Attack Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a two-minute silence on Wednesday. This gesture reflects the state's unity and collective grief for the 26 lives lost in the recent attack.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the initiative through his official social media handle. He emphasized the importance of solidarity in these challenging times and called upon all state employees to participate in the tribute at 3:30 PM.

The attack, occurring in Baisaran meadows, resulted in the tragic loss of mostly tourists. It is one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025