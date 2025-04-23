Jammu and Kashmir United in Silence: Honoring Pahalgam Attack Victims
Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will honor the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack with a two-minute silence. The tribute, ordered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, underscores the state's solidarity with the victims, mostly tourists, killed at Baisaran meadows.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a two-minute silence on Wednesday. This gesture reflects the state's unity and collective grief for the 26 lives lost in the recent attack.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the initiative through his official social media handle. He emphasized the importance of solidarity in these challenging times and called upon all state employees to participate in the tribute at 3:30 PM.
The attack, occurring in Baisaran meadows, resulted in the tragic loss of mostly tourists. It is one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years, highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
