Outrage in Pahalgam: Terrorist Attack Sparks National Unrest

In a powerful statement, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday vehemently denounced the recent attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a blatant assault on India's unity and integrity. Kharge stressed that the nation was deeply shocked and saddened by this act of terror.

Kharge urged political leaders to unite, setting aside differences, and called for due justice for the victims. He highlighted the need for collaborative action to bring justice to those who lost their lives in this cowardly act.

The Congress president called for an All-Party meeting to address the terrorism challenge through consensus. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally reviewed the security situation, amidst ongoing NIA investigations into this severe threat that echoes past attacks.

