Students Rally for 'One Nation, One Election' Reform

Former student leaders nationwide assembled to launch a new forum, 'Students for One Nation One Election,' aimed at advancing ONOE reform campaigns to the grassroots level, ensuring widespread public involvement and youth-led advocacy.

Over 1,000 student leaders from various states and Union territories participated in a daylong discussion, with the release of a book outlining the benefits of implementing One Nation, One Election (ONOE). Additionally, an AI-powered chatbot was unveiled to provide real-time, accurate responses to public queries regarding the initiative.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the initiative is not merely about saving government expenditure but about ensuring administrative machinery focuses on governance and development, rather than constant elections. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan echoed the importance of ONOE as a national agenda and its significance for India's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)