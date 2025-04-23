Wall Street Soars as Trump Eases Fed Tension and Fuels Trade Hopes

Wall Street's key indexes surged at the market's open on Wednesday, driven by President Donald Trump's decision to step back from his critical stance towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In addition, Trump's comments raised expectations for a possible trade agreement with China, enhancing market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 628.0 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw impressive increases at the opening bell.

