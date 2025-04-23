Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as Trump Eases Fed Tension and Fuels Trade Hopes

Wall Street's major indexes soared at the opening on Wednesday as President Donald Trump reduced his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and fueled optimism about a potential trade agreement with China. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant early gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:06 IST
Wall Street Soars as Trump Eases Fed Tension and Fuels Trade Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes surged at the market's open on Wednesday, driven by President Donald Trump's decision to step back from his critical stance towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In addition, Trump's comments raised expectations for a possible trade agreement with China, enhancing market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 628.0 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw impressive increases at the opening bell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025