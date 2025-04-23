Wall Street Soars as Trump Eases Fed Tension and Fuels Trade Hopes
Wall Street's major indexes soared at the opening on Wednesday as President Donald Trump reduced his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and fueled optimism about a potential trade agreement with China. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant early gains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:06 IST
Wall Street's key indexes surged at the market's open on Wednesday, driven by President Donald Trump's decision to step back from his critical stance towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
In addition, Trump's comments raised expectations for a possible trade agreement with China, enhancing market sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 628.0 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw impressive increases at the opening bell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Sovereign Fund Vows to Stabilize Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Escalating Trade Tensions: US-China Tariff Showdown
China Backs Sovereign Wealth Fund's Stock Market Support
China's Yuan Fixing Sends Strategic Signals Amid Trade Tensions
China threatens to ''resolutely take countermeasures'' in response to Trump threat of additional 50% tariff, reports AP.