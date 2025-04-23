Trump Takes Legal Action Against Perkins Coie

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he is pursuing legal action against the Perkins Coie law firm. He accuses the firm of committing "egregious and unlawful acts," although specific details remain undisclosed.

Trump's announcement follows his recent executive order aimed at terminating federal contracts with Perkins Coie's clients if they engaged the firm for any work. The decision has met with resistance, as Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit claiming the executive order infringes on constitutional rights.

This legal confrontation highlights ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and legal entities, with potential implications for federal contract policies and constitutional interpretations.

