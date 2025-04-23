Left Menu

Trump Takes Legal Action Against Perkins Coie

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a lawsuit against Perkins Coie law firm for alleged unlawful acts. The firm is challenging Trump's executive order, which threatens to terminate federal contracts held by its clients. The order has sparked a legal battle over constitutional protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:15 IST
Trump Takes Legal Action Against Perkins Coie
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he is pursuing legal action against the Perkins Coie law firm. He accuses the firm of committing "egregious and unlawful acts," although specific details remain undisclosed.

Trump's announcement follows his recent executive order aimed at terminating federal contracts with Perkins Coie's clients if they engaged the firm for any work. The decision has met with resistance, as Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit claiming the executive order infringes on constitutional rights.

This legal confrontation highlights ongoing tensions between President Trump's administration and legal entities, with potential implications for federal contract policies and constitutional interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

