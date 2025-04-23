Global Leaders Convene for Farewell to Pope Francis
Numerous world leaders are set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square. Notable attendees include President Javier Milei of Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others from various nations.
Prominent world leaders from across the globe are preparing to gather on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square for Pope Francis' funeral. The event promises to bring together a diverse group of influential figures paying their respects.
The attendee list includes U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince William, Argentina's President Javier Milei, and European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Leaders from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, and Croatia are also expected to attend.
This congregation of global powerhouses underscores Pope Francis' impact on international relations and interfaith dialogue during his tenure. The funeral service is anticipated to be a significant historical moment, reflecting the wide-reaching influence of the pope's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Tense Week in International Relations
We want to make a bright new world: US Vice President JD Vance on Donald Trump's policy approach.
US President Donald Trump calls PM Modi, condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: MEA.
Global Political Agenda: Key Events Shaping International Relations