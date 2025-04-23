Global Leaders Convene for Farewell to Pope Francis

Prominent world leaders from across the globe are preparing to gather on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square for Pope Francis' funeral. The event promises to bring together a diverse group of influential figures paying their respects.

The attendee list includes U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince William, Argentina's President Javier Milei, and European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Leaders from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, and Croatia are also expected to attend.

This congregation of global powerhouses underscores Pope Francis' impact on international relations and interfaith dialogue during his tenure. The funeral service is anticipated to be a significant historical moment, reflecting the wide-reaching influence of the pope's legacy.

