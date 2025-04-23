Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene for Farewell to Pope Francis

Numerous world leaders are set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, taking place on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square. Notable attendees include President Javier Milei of Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others from various nations.

Updated: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:00 IST
Prominent world leaders from across the globe are preparing to gather on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square for Pope Francis' funeral. The event promises to bring together a diverse group of influential figures paying their respects.

The attendee list includes U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Britain's Prince William, Argentina's President Javier Milei, and European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Leaders from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, and Croatia are also expected to attend.

This congregation of global powerhouses underscores Pope Francis' impact on international relations and interfaith dialogue during his tenure. The funeral service is anticipated to be a significant historical moment, reflecting the wide-reaching influence of the pope's legacy.

