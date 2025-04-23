Left Menu

India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Fallout

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, following a cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Cabinet Committee on Security resolved to hold Pakistan accountable, expelling Pakistani military attaches and reducing High Commission staff. The attack's international condemnation was also noted.

Updated: 23-04-2025 22:05 IST
  • India

India has taken decisive action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and expelling Pakistani military officials. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to discuss the measures as tensions between the nations escalate.

Significant diplomatic shifts include the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined these responses at a press briefing, emphasizing India's zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

International support condemning the attack has been recognized by India's government. With increased security measures, India aims to bring those responsible for the tragedy to justice, while maintaining global solidarity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

