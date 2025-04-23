India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amid Diplomatic Fallout

India has taken decisive action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and expelling Pakistani military officials. The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to discuss the measures as tensions between the nations escalate.

Significant diplomatic shifts include the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined these responses at a press briefing, emphasizing India's zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

International support condemning the attack has been recognized by India's government. With increased security measures, India aims to bring those responsible for the tragedy to justice, while maintaining global solidarity against terrorism.

