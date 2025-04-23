Candlelight Vigil for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

On Wednesday evening, BJP leaders including MPs K Laxman and D K Aruna spearheaded a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with other party members staged a protest, demanding stern action against Pakistan in response to the attack, which tragically claimed the life of Intelligence Bureau employee Manish Ranjan.

The attack, taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the loss of 26 lives, prompting nationwide protests by BJP members, expressing their outrage and mourning.

