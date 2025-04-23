Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

BJP leaders and activists organized a candlelight vigil in tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier, a protest against the attack was led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, emphasizing action against Pakistan. Among the victims was Intelligence Bureau employee Manish Ranjan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:35 IST
  • India

On Wednesday evening, BJP leaders including MPs K Laxman and D K Aruna spearheaded a candlelight vigil to commemorate the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with other party members staged a protest, demanding stern action against Pakistan in response to the attack, which tragically claimed the life of Intelligence Bureau employee Manish Ranjan.

The attack, taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the loss of 26 lives, prompting nationwide protests by BJP members, expressing their outrage and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

