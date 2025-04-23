Heartfelt Farewell: Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, A Nation's Loss
Navy officer Vinay Narwal was tragically killed in a terrorist attack during his honeymoon in Kashmir. The 26-year-old's last rites were attended by notable leaders and supporters in his hometown of Karnal. His wife, Himanshi, and family expressed grief and resolve, calling for actions against terrorism.
Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal lost his life in a terror attack during his honeymoon in Jammu and Kashmir. Just a week into his marriage, Narwal was shot at point-blank range by terrorists, sending shockwaves through his community and the entire nation.
His mortal remains were flown into Delhi before being taken to his hometown in Haryana for last rights conducted with full military honors. Hundreds of people, including political figures, paid their respects as Narwal's wife, Himanshi, mourned beside the tricolored-draped coffin.
The incident has sparked a wave of grief and anger, with calls for the government to take decisive action against terrorist activities. The Indian Navy and official figures have expressed deep condolences, emphasizing the need for enhanced security and united opposition against such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
