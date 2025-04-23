Titans Clash: U.S. and China Accuse Each Other of Trade Bullying at U.N.

China and the United States accused each other of unfair trade practices during an informal United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday. Each nation sought to paint the other as global bullies amid their intensifying trade war.

China, which convened the meeting to discuss "the impact of unilateralism and bullying practices on international relations," accused the U.S. of putting its interests above global welfare. This stance is a response to President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as his blanket 10% tariff on all U.S. imports and higher duties on steel, aluminum, and autos. China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong expressed concerns over the U.S.'s aggressive trade policies.

The United States, however, dismissed China's accusations as unfounded, labeling the meeting as a "performative maneuver" lacking credibility. U.S. diplomat Ting Wu alleged China uses unilateral unfair trade practices that harm market economies worldwide. Wu criticized China for weaponizing its donor status to bully other nations, insisting that President Trump is resetting the trade dynamics to prevent China's exploitation.

