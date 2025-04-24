Kenya and China Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Tensions

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced intentions to bolster ties with China, following concerns that a trade war instigated by the United States might significantly alter the global order.

Ruto, during his third visit to Beijing since assuming office, expressed admiration for China's progress in governance and economic development, seeking lessons from their journey. His remarks followed financial support from China for various sectors, including health and education.

Despite previously aligning with Western powers, Ruto's pivot towards China coincides with US President Donald Trump's reduced Africa engagement and rising tariffs. This shift underscores a strategic realignment as Kenya seeks stability amid global uncertainties.

