Left Menu

Kerala Tourists' Narrow Escape: A Tale of Fate and Terror

A group of tourists from Kerala narrowly avoided a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir by choosing not to go horse riding. Instead, they opted for a different sightseeing route, which likely saved their lives. The attack claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, in a tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:57 IST
Kerala Tourists' Narrow Escape: A Tale of Fate and Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 23 tourists from Kerala had a close brush with death during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Opting against a horse ride in favor of exploring alternate sites, this decision likely saved their lives from becoming part of the grim toll.

One of the tourists recounted their experience at the Kerala House in New Delhi, mentioning how their decision to take a taxi instead was initially driven by high horse ride fees. On their way to Baisaran, they heard loud noises, saw shops closing, and people fleeing.

Upon returning to their hotel, the group realized through the news about their fortuitous escape. They criticized the lack of security at tourist spots, contrasting with road security presence. The attack on Tuesday resulted in 26 deaths, the worst since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025