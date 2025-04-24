Kerala Tourists' Narrow Escape: A Tale of Fate and Terror

A group of 23 tourists from Kerala had a close brush with death during a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Opting against a horse ride in favor of exploring alternate sites, this decision likely saved their lives from becoming part of the grim toll.

One of the tourists recounted their experience at the Kerala House in New Delhi, mentioning how their decision to take a taxi instead was initially driven by high horse ride fees. On their way to Baisaran, they heard loud noises, saw shops closing, and people fleeing.

Upon returning to their hotel, the group realized through the news about their fortuitous escape. They criticized the lack of security at tourist spots, contrasting with road security presence. The attack on Tuesday resulted in 26 deaths, the worst since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

