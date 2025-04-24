Left Menu

Controversial Deportation: US Sends Iraqi Refugee to Rwanda

The United States has deported Iraqi refugee Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Rwanda, amid allegations of his involvement with the Islamic State. Both the Biden and Trump administrations pursued his removal after accusing him of lying on his refugee application. Rwanda has emerged as a destination for third-country removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:37 IST
Controversial Deportation: US Sends Iraqi Refugee to Rwanda
deportation

The U.S. government has deported Iraqi refugee Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Rwanda, as confirmed by an anonymous official and internal communication. Ameen, granted refugee status in the U.S. in 2014, denied accusations of being linked to the Islamic State and a murder charge in Iraq.

Despite a judge ruling the accusations against Ameen as implausible in 2021, both the Biden and Trump administrations sought his removal, claiming he misrepresented his interactions with terrorist groups on his refugee application. Ameen's deportation was executed earlier this month, although U.S. and Rwandan officials have withheld comments.

Rwanda has established itself as a recipient of migrants under new removal programs, having previously agreed to a similar arrangement with the UK. Ameen's case, involving security concerns and legal challenges, underscores ongoing debates about refugee resettlement and foreign deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025