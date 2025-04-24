Controversial Deportation: US Sends Iraqi Refugee to Rwanda

The U.S. government has deported Iraqi refugee Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Rwanda, as confirmed by an anonymous official and internal communication. Ameen, granted refugee status in the U.S. in 2014, denied accusations of being linked to the Islamic State and a murder charge in Iraq.

Despite a judge ruling the accusations against Ameen as implausible in 2021, both the Biden and Trump administrations sought his removal, claiming he misrepresented his interactions with terrorist groups on his refugee application. Ameen's deportation was executed earlier this month, although U.S. and Rwandan officials have withheld comments.

Rwanda has established itself as a recipient of migrants under new removal programs, having previously agreed to a similar arrangement with the UK. Ameen's case, involving security concerns and legal challenges, underscores ongoing debates about refugee resettlement and foreign deportations.

