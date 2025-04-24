Heartbreak in Balasore: A Community Mourns a Fallen Hero

A nine-year-old boy, Tanuj, overcome with grief, took hesitant steps as he followed his elders' guidance to light his father, Prashant Satpathy's funeral pyre on Thursday in Odisha's Balasore district. Prashant lost his life in a terror attack in Kashmir, leaving the community in profound sorrow.

Prashant's widow, Priya Darshini, inconsolable and refusing to part with her husband's body, eventually fainted. As Tanuj performed the funeral rites, many onlookers couldn't hold back their tears, and emotional tributes filled the air with cries of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe'.

High-profile officials, including the Chief Minister and Balasore MPs, attended the funeral. The state government has vowed to support Prashant's family by providing financial aid and ensuring his son's education is taken care of.

(With inputs from agencies.)