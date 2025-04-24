Kashmir's Historic Stand: Valley Unites Against Terror
In a historic shift, the Kashmir valley showed strong public condemnation of terror activities, with protests erupting across regions previously known for militancy. This follows a recent massacre in Pahalgam, sparking unprecedented anti-terrorism sentiments, marking significant communal opposition against long-standing violence in the area.
Kashmir valley witnessed a historic change in public sentiment as residents in key villages, previously associated with terrorism, united to protest recent violence. The massacre of 26 people in Pahalgam sparked spontaneous demonstrations, with crowds denouncing terrorism and demanding an end to innocent killings.
Notable figures such as Nasir Wani and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti led protests. Areas like Tral and Beighpora, once militancy strongholds, saw residents using slogans like 'Stop terrorism' and 'Stop killing innocents', highlighting a significant societal shift.
PDP legislator Waheed Para called the widespread protests unprecedented, noting a collective renouncement of violence across the valley, signaling a potential end to the support for militancy that has troubled the region for years.
