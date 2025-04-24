Left Menu

Bravery Amid Tragedy: Remembering Lt Vinay Narwal

Lt Vinay Narwal, a brave Indian Navy officer, was among the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He was on his honeymoon when tragedy struck. His father praised his courage, and the nation mourns his loss alongside his family. The incident has invoked strong condemnation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:39 IST
The tragic tale of Lt Vinay Narwal has united India in grief. The young Indian Navy officer, who recently married, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. His father, Rajesh Kumar, spoke of his son's courage and expressed the unbearable loss his family feels.

In Pahalgam for a honeymoon, Narwal was slain by terrorists, leaving the nation to rally around his bereaved family. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited their home in Karnal, extending condolences. He strongly condemned the attack as shameful and reiterated India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

The untimely tragedy of Lt Vinay Narwal has sparked widespread outrage across political lines, with citizens and politicians alike condemning the attack. His sister Srishti and the entire country mourn the loss of a promising officer, while calls for action against terrorism grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

