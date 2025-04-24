Standing United: A Call for Resilience and Harmony Post-Pahalgam Attack
In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor emphasizes unity in confronting Islamist terrorists and their handlers. He urges the government to continue promoting Kashmiri integration, communal harmony, and to avoid domestic blame, while prioritizing national security and tourism restoration.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly advocated against engaging in a domestic blame game. Instead, he urges a unified stance to combat Islamist terrorists and their Pakistani handlers.
Tharoor emphasizes the importance of India's commitment to Kashmiri integration and communal harmony. Highlighting the attack's objective to disrupt peace and sow discord, he stresses the need to support governmental measures to secure national interests and maintain normalcy.
The Congress leader warns against alienating ordinary Kashmiris in response to the attack, asserting that pinning the blame on the local population would only further the terrorists' aims. He urges all to rise above grief and anger to foster unity and resilience against divisive forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Battles Rising Drug Crime: Terrorist Attacks on Prisons Surge
Maharashtra Mourns: Efforts to Bring Back Victims of Terrorist Attack
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Terrorist Attack Claims Lives
Bollywood Unites in Outrage Over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Lives Shattered by Terrorist Attack