Standing United: A Call for Resilience and Harmony Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly advocated against engaging in a domestic blame game. Instead, he urges a unified stance to combat Islamist terrorists and their Pakistani handlers.

Tharoor emphasizes the importance of India's commitment to Kashmiri integration and communal harmony. Highlighting the attack's objective to disrupt peace and sow discord, he stresses the need to support governmental measures to secure national interests and maintain normalcy.

The Congress leader warns against alienating ordinary Kashmiris in response to the attack, asserting that pinning the blame on the local population would only further the terrorists' aims. He urges all to rise above grief and anger to foster unity and resilience against divisive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)