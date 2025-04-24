Left Menu

Militant Attack on Benin: A Borderline Crisis

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:47 IST
At least 54 soldiers were killed in northern Benin following an attack by Islamic militants, according to the government of the West African nation.

Originally, officials reported only eight fatalities from the April 17 attack, which has since been claimed by JNIM, an extremist group associated with al-Qaida. The SITE Intelligence Group reported that JNIM claimed they killed 70 soldiers.

The assault took place in the Alibori department, close to the borders with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria. Benin has long grappled with violence spilling over from Sahel regions, amidst ongoing battles against extremist groups.

The tri-border area, particularly around the W-Arly-Pendjari Complex, has historically been a hub for extremist activity. This vast national park, which encompasses parts of all three countries, serves as a strategic base for militants conducting cross-border attacks.

Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji, a government spokesperson, criticized the lack of cooperation from neighboring countries in Benin's efforts to combat extremist threats. He argued that enhanced cross-border collaboration could prevent such attacks.

